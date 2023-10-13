IIT Madras Researchers Develop Power Generation Technology That Can Generate Electricity From Tidal And Wind Sources

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have patented a 'Combined Power Generation Technology' technology that can generate electricity from both Tidal and Wind sources.

The innovation developed by the researchers is an energy converter system that can generate electricity in coastal areas to reduce electricity demand. The converter system can be deployed depending on the power requirements in the coastal area. This can be deployed as a mobile vehicle for power generation, transmission and storage.

The mechanism developed by the researchers are unique as compared to the current technology and have specialised features such as spring-assisted mechanism, adjustable guider structural support mechanism, main shaft with five converter gear shaft mechanisms, direction converter gear mechanism, floor level adjustable mechanism, and gear coupling mechanism.

This technology consists of five systems that aid in the conversion of wind and tide energy into electrical energy. To transform tide energy into electrical energy, the converter system employs a one-of-a-kind five-gear mechanism.

The research was undertaken by Mr Sadham Usean Ramasamy, PhD Research Scholar, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, and Prof A Seshadri Sekhar, a former Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, who is currently on deputation to IIT Palakkad as its director.

Talking about the innovation, Seshadri Sekhar said, "The present innovation is an energy converter that has lower costs, requires less maintenance, and provides clean energy. It can also function as a mobile vehicle. Tidal energy is a clean, sustainable energy source with a lot of potential and the uncommon ability to be completely predictable. The converter system may need to be relocated depending on the power demand in the coastal area."

The researchers are currently trying to build a cost-effective prototype using 3D-Printing and other technologies in order to increase its scalability and affordability.