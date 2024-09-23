IIT Madras Offers Online Courses Worth Rs 500 For School Students

here will be live interactive sessions once per month, held on weekends.
The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras offers two online certificate programs for school students, each priced at Rs 500. It provides 8-week certification courses for students in Classes XI and XII in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, as well as Electronic Systems. Students from partnered schools can apply for the course by consulting their school authority.
Students can check the list of partnered schools by visiting the official website, school-connect.study.iitm.ac.in.
IIT Madras Courses For School Students: Steps To Check Partnered Schools
- Step 1. Go to the official website, school-connect.study.iitm.ac.in
- Step 2. On the homepage, click on 'Our Partner Schools'
- Step 3. A new page will appear on the screen
- Step 4. Check your school's name on the page
- Step 5. You can use Ctrl + F to search for your school's name
IIT Madras Courses For School: Eligibility Criteria
Data Science and AI:
Students from any stream in Class XI are eligible
Electronic Systems:
Students studying Maths and Physics in Class XI are eligible
IIT Madras Step Course Details
- The course consists of recorded lecture videos, each with a duration of 30 minutes
- The videos will be uploaded every Monday, with a total weekly content duration of 1 hour
- Students can watch the recorded videos anytime within the week
- Online assignments will be given every 2 weeks, with a 2-week deadline for submission
IIT Madras Courses for Schools: Schedule
- Student Registration Start Date: September 16, 2024
- Student Registration Last Date: October 4, 2024
- Partner Schools Registration Deadline: September 30, 2024, to enroll students for the upcoming batch
- Program Start Date: October 21, 2024