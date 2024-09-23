IIT Madras Offers Online Courses Worth Rs 500 For School Students

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras offers two online certificate programs for school students, each priced at Rs 500. It provides 8-week certification courses for students in Classes XI and XII in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, as well as Electronic Systems. Students from partnered schools can apply for the course by consulting their school authority.

Students can check the list of partnered schools by visiting the official website, school-connect.study.iitm.ac.in.

IIT Madras Courses For School Students: Steps To Check Partnered Schools

Step 1. Go to the official website, school-connect.study.iitm.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on 'Our Partner Schools'

Step 3. A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4. Check your school's name on the page

Step 5. You can use Ctrl + F to search for your school's name

IIT Madras Courses For School: Eligibility Criteria

Data Science and AI:

Students from any stream in Class XI are eligible

Electronic Systems:

Students studying Maths and Physics in Class XI are eligible

IIT Madras Step Course Details

The course consists of recorded lecture videos, each with a duration of 30 minutes

The videos will be uploaded every Monday, with a total weekly content duration of 1 hour

Students can watch the recorded videos anytime within the week

There will be live interactive sessions once per month, held on weekends

Online assignments will be given every 2 weeks, with a 2-week deadline for submission

IIT Madras Courses for Schools: Schedule