IIT Madras, NIOT Researchers Developing Turbines To Convert Wave Energy To Electricity

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) researchers are working towards developing better turbines that can harness the power of ocean waves to generate electricity. Their most recent studies on turbine-chamber coupling have been published in the reputed peer-reviewed International Journal of Energy Research, a statement from IIT Madras said.



The research is being headed at IIT Madras by Dr. Abdus Samad, Associate Professor, Department of Ocean Engineering, who works towards extracting energy from the ocean waves.

The work of Dr. Samad and his research team is aimed at meeting Renewable Energy and Climate Change objectives of the Government of India.



Highlighting the applications of this research, Dr. Abdus Samad said, "While solar and wind energy has been the flagship for renewable energy research, these options are not the only direct unlimited source of power. India's long coastline and many estuaries and gulfs provide ample opportunities to harness wave power to meet rising energy needs and the Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT Madras, under the aegis of the Indian Government's Department of Ocean Development has been working to bring wave energy closer to reality since 1983."



Recent research by Dr. Abdus Samad's group at IIT Madras, in collaboration with NIOT, is being funded by Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, and focuses on improving the devices and machines used for wave energy harvesting.



The Research Team comprises of Mr. Aravind George, Ms. Suchithra Ravikular, Mr. R. Ananthnarayan, and Dr. Abdus Samad from the Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT Madras. Mr. George is the first author of the paper, and he is now at the University of Melbourne, Australia, completing his Ph.D. On the other hand, the scientists, Mr. Prasad Dudhgaonkar, Mr. Biren Patnaik, and Dr. Purnima Jalihal are from NIOT. Dr. Jalihal is the Head of Energy and Fresh Water group of NIOT.



The statement also said this work by Dr. Abdus Samad's team offers a good launchpad for future research in the area of wave power and such future research would examine the power output of the turbine, the turbine mean efficiency, and the chamber efficiency to relate turbine‐chamber coupling in greater detail, which would help in the design of more efficient wave energy harvesting devices.

