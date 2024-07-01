Advertisement
IIT Madras Introduces PG Diploma In Metro Rail Tech, Requires GATE Score

IIT Madras PG Diploma In Metro Rail Tech: The provisional selection is based on a valid GATE score and an interview. The final selection will be subject to medical fitness.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is currently accepting applications for a one-year postgraduate diploma in Metro Rail Tech and Management at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras).

Those possessing a BE or BTech degree in civil, electrical, electronics and communication, electrical and electronics, or mechanical engineering with 70 percent marks and a valid GATE score can submit their applications for the course by visiting the official website at careers.chennaimetrorail.org. The registration deadline is June 29.

The provisional selection is based on a valid GATE score and an interview. The final selection will be subject to medical fitness.

Selected candidates will be appointed as executive trainees for a one-year training period, receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 30,000.

The Chennai Metro Rail Ltd will cover the necessary sponsorship and tuition fees for pursuing the PGDMRTM program at IIT Madras.

Upon successfully completing the course at IIT Madras, trainees will be appointed as Assistant Managers on a five-year contract with Chennai Metro Rail Ltd, with a consolidated salary of Rs 62,000 per month.

