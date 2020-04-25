IIT Madras, IIM Ahmedabad Incubated Ed-Tech Startup Raises INR 6 Crore Funding

IIT Madras, IIM Ahmedabad incubated ed-tech startup has raised INR 6 crore funding

An ed-tech startup incubated by IIT Madras and CIIE.CO-IIM Ahmedabad, has raised Rs. 6 Crore in its Pre-series A Round of funding from Education Catalyst Fund, an education focused venture capital fund managed by CBA Capital. GUVI is an integrated ed-tech platform providing course contents in vernacular languages and has a deep penetration in India with presence in over 1,000 engineering colleges.

In a period of only 12 days during the lockdown, GUVI has witnessed over 1.5 lakh enrolments in technical courses. Due to the lockdown, not only students but working professionals are also enrolling for their tech courses.

GUVI offers an online platform for students to learn in their mother tongues and provides specialized courses to upskill students and make them 'job ready' without having to leave their house. It has already upskilled more than 2.14 lakh engineers in latest technology skills such as Python, Java and Machine Learning, among others.

GUVI was founded by Mr. S.P. Balamurugan, Mr. Arun Prakash and Ms. Sri Devi and offers technical courses created by industry experts in vernacular languages.

Highlighting the boost this fund-raising will impart to GUVI in its mission to take technology skills to all deserving students, Mr. S.P. Balamurugan, Chief Executive Officer, GUVI, said, "We will use the capital raised in this round to scale up operations, introduce newer courses in more vernacular languages and expand our geographical presence for our blended (offline + online) learning program 'Zen class' (www.guvi.io/zen). During the lockdown, we are experiencing a huge surge in number of people signing up to our online courses and we expect this trend to continue even after it."

GUVI is working to ensure demography is never a barricade to acquire skills. Towards this, GUVI offers technology skills that are in-demand in the industry in regional languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Bengali besides English.

Speaking about the factors that led to their investment in GUVI, Mr. Bhavesh Hemani of CBA Capital, said, "The business model of GUVI is the 21st Century skilling solution that the country needs right now. GUVI offers the perfect blend of online and offline courses with rising demand and early success evidenced by high rate of employment for students."

