IIT Madras Hiring For Various Posts, Check Details To Apply

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various non-teaching positions. Applications are open for the post of Chief Security Officer, Assistant Registrar, Sports officer, Junior Superintendent, Assistant Security Officer, Physical Training Instructor among others.

The deadline for submitting the online applications on the official website of IIT Madras is March 12, 2024. The applications can be filled by 5:30 pm on the last date.

Candidates having a Master's degree from a recognised university with at least 55% marks or equivalent CGPA with at least 15 years of relevant experience are eligible to apply for the post of Chief Security Officer.

For the post of Assistant Registrar, candidates must have a Master's degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade on a point scale with excellent Academic record.

For applying to the post of Sports Officer, candidates must have Master's degree in Physical education/ Sports Science with at least 55% marks and 5 years of relevant experience.

Candidates having a Bachelor's degree in Arts/Science or Humanities including Commerce with at least 60% marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognised university can apply for the post of Junior Superintendent. These candidates must also have six years of administrative experience. Proficiency in use of computer office applications such as MS Word, MS Excel, etc is also desirable for the job.