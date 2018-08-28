IIT Madras, Continental Tie Up For Joint Research In Technology Solutions

Prof Ravindra Gettu, IIT Madras exchanges the MoU with Mr. Soorajith Radhakrishnan of Continental

The technology company Continental and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for joint research in and high computing platform and cybersecurity for powertrain applications. The joint research addresses an industry white spot - cyber security for conventional drivetrains. The research will focus on intrusion detection and reporting on powertrain applications, said a statement from IIT Madras.

Fast-paced evolution of mobility technologies demands higher computational power. Specifically for India, with the impending BS VI implementation, electronics content is on the rise, making higher computational power imperative. With high computing platforms, car manufactures will be able to maintain ability to compete on various innovative functions and enlarged flexibility on software development. Together with IIT Madras, according to the statement from the institute, Continental will conduct research on technologies that involve time deterministic behavior on powertrain controllers and its applications.

"Vehicles of tomorrow are computers on wheels, opening up areas of research hitherto unaddressed. Continental is implementing a sustainable growth strategy with a high level of investment in R&D and in capacities for future technologies. India is an important market and R&D location for Continental, and we will drive innovation from India," Soorajith Radhakrishan, who heads Continental's Powertrain business in India, said.

"For Continental, cyber security is at the heart of the development of products and services. We have a proactive approach that considers cyber security right from day one in product development, so that potential security loopholes do not arise. Cyber security for powertrains is still at its infancy for the industry, and as a technology company that focuses on mobility of tomorrow, this topic is important to address right now," he added.

"Our research team from IIT Madras involved in this project has made several research contributions in the inter-disciplinary area of Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS), specifically in the design of fault-tolerant, secure, and reliable systems. This project with Continental is an excellent opportunity to innovate further, focusing on the powertrain of a modern car - an area in which Continental brings industry-leading expertise," Pratyush K Panda, Assistant Professor, Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras, said.

"Together we are looking forward to attack two interesting and timely problems: (A) how do we achieve high performance with reliable timing guarantees on the powertrain, and (B) how do we automatically detect and flag intrusions on to the powertrain software," he added.

Continental's MoU with IIT Madras earlier this year was for advanced research in machine learning and bio-inspired neural networks for Continental's ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) business.

The technology company had recently announced investments in the country, on a high three-digit crore rupees level within the next two years in India, and a plan to increase headcount to 10,000 in the same period.

