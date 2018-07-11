IIT Madras Carbon Zero Challenge Attracts Participants From Students, Startups

The contest is pioneered by IIT Madras in collaboration with Virtusa and Shaastra 2019.

The Second Edition of Carbon Zero Challenge (CZeroC), a pioneering initiative aimed at encouraging environmental entrepreneurs, has attracted participants from all over the country. More than 850 registrations from students, start-ups and entrepreneurs besides educational institutions have been received so far for CZeroC 2019, a Green Business Idea Contest pioneered by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras in collaboration with Virtusa and Shaastra 2019.

The Industrial Waste Management Association (IWMA) is organizing partner and Younoodle is technology partner.

The last date to apply for this contest is July 22, 2018. CZeroC 2019 was launched at IIT Madras on June 5, 2018 to commemorate the World Environment Day 2018.

“We have traditionally imported technology for Environmental protection that have not been India-centric, which often results in failure or not being cost effective. There is a need to develop affordable, indigenous technology which requires less energy and chemicals and produces less waste and more recoverable material,” Carbon Zero Challenge Principal Coordinator Prof. Indumathi M. Nambi, Environmental and Water Resources Engineering Division, Civil Engineering Department, IIT Madras, said while speaking about the importance of this National Contest.

“What sets CZeroC 2019 from other initiatives is that it not only seeks innovative ideas but additionally supports the best performing teams to build working prototypes by providing them ‘Financial and Mentor Support’ and helps them to take their technology to the market by helping them set up start-ups,” said a statement from IIT Madras.

Winning teams will get connected to IIT Madras Incubation Cell or equivalent and Start-up support fund.

Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, IIT Madras, and Advisor to Carbon Zero Challenge 2018, emphasized that the innovation must not stop just in the ideation phase but must be materialized for all practical purposes.

He said, “If and when the products out of carbon zero challenge emerge to become something that can be manufactured and commercialized, there is enough help available in the country to support the teams with entrepreneurship, either with IIT Madras Incubation Cell or other incubators in country. Over the last few years, many teams have moved from early prototype stage to commercialization. I am sure that the carbon zero challenge products can be taken towards successful commercialization.”

