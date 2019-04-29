IIT Madras Concludes Campus Placement For 2018-19; 15% Increase In Offers Made

IIT Madras recently concluded its campus placement drive for the outgoing batch

With 15 per cent increase in campus placements, IIT Madras shattered its previous placement records. Compared to last year when 834 students got placed including PPOs, in 2019 the number has increased to 964 including 97 students who got Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs). Approximately 1,300 students had registered for placement this year. The Campus placements were conducted in two phases with Phase I being held from 1st to 8th December 2018. The second phase began in the second half of January 2019 and has been completed now.

The Number of PPOs also increased this year as a total of 136 PPOs were made during 2018-19, as against 114 in the preceding year, with several offers from large firms such as Microsoft, Qualcomm and Goldman Sachs.

During 2018-19 campus placements, IIT Madras Students received a total of 1,146 offers (including 136 PPOs) from 298 companies that had registered for placements for 2018-19. Among these, there were 21 International offers. The total number of offers is an all-time high for IIT Madras, and suggests the industry's recognition of IIT Madras as the top engineering institution in the country.

Overall trends in sector-wise recruitment indicated that as in the preceding years, 'Core' and 'Information Technology' sectors still constituted the leading recruiters. This year also marked the first time that all leading consulting majors were on campus for recruitment, added to the return of Google on campus.

The Top Five Recruiters for the year were Micron and Intel India Technology Pvt. Ltd which made 26 offers respectively. Citibank made 23 offers with Microsoft following behind with 22 offers. Qualcomm made 21 offers.

A total of 51 startups also participated in the placements this year. They made a total of 121 offers, of which 97 were accepted. The leading sectors in startup recruitment were IT (21 %) followed by Analytics (16 %).

Speaking about the new developments in this Placement Season, Prof. Manu Santhanam, Advisor, Training and Placement, IIT Madras, said, "This year saw a large number of profiles from companies in the data sciences and analytics sector, which clearly depicts the current industry trends. As many as 59 offers were explicitly for data science positions. Our post-graduate placement record also continues to be excellent, with a total of 364 students getting placed (excluding MBA) as against 274 last year."

One of the major contributors to IIT Madras being at the top in Engineering Category for the fourth consecutive time in NIRF India Rankings 2019, was the 'Graduation Outcome Score,' which consists of placement of graduated students among others. IIT Madras was also ranked at the top in the 'Overall Institutions' category of India Rankings.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.