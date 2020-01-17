IIT Madras Alumni Donates Rs 5 Crore For Hostel Upgradation

Two more hostels will be identified by the Institute for renovation.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras on Friday said one of its alumni Krishna Chivukula would donate Rs 5 crore for renovation of campus hostels and augment maintenance facilities. An initial sum of Rs. 2.5 crore has already been handed over to the Institute to renovate the Cauvery Hostel, which was the first-ever hostel to be constructed on the campus.

Dr. Krishna Chivukula presented the cheque to Professor Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, in the presence of Professor Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (International and Alumni Relations), IIT Madras, on 8th January 2020.

Expressing happiness at being able to contribute to the development of his Alma Mater, Dr. Chivukula, said, "IIT Madras gave me world-class education at literally 'zero cost.' This led to my being admitted to the Harvard Business School, which in turn led to my being successful in life. I am delighted to be able to give back to the Institution that was the root cause of my success. I sincerely urge my fellow IITians to experience the same joy that I experience!"

Hostels at IIT Madras are named after rivers. Cauvery Hostel was constructed in 1961 with a capacity to accommodate 216 students in single occupancy. The hostel was expanded in 2002 to accommodate another 171 students. Since 2018, the rooms have been converted as double occupancy rooms to accommodate around 750 students.

The hostel building is around six decades old but still structurally sound to cater to the present needs of students. However, due to ageing it becomes necessary to augment the existing facilities in the hostel premises.

"This funding will not only augment the facilities at Cauvery hostel but also to satisfy parents of hostellers. These funds will be used in improving all facilities along with the aesthetics of the hostel for creating a student friendly healthy environment," Mr. R. Aswanth, Student General Secretary, Cauvery Hostel, IIT Madras, said.

