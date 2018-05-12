IIT Kharagpur Suggests Setting Up Critical Science Institute The IIT Kharagpur has suggested setting up a critical science institute with French collaboration.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT IIT Kharagpur Suggests Setting Up Critical Science Institute Kharagpur: The IIT Kharagpur has suggested setting up a critical science institute with French collaboration. The proposed Indo-French institute can have participation from all the IITs and select French companies, the premier institute said in a statement. IIT Kharagpur Director P P Chakrabarti said the institute is ready to play the role of the central partner/coordinating institute if such a proposal takes shape.



"We would be happy to take the proposal to the Centre provided the French corporations and government bodies are interested. Such collaboration will cut across disciplines and bring in people in large scale," the director said.



The critical science approach helps one probe beneath the surface meanings of words and symbols to comprehend root causes of problems instead of always treating the symptoms from a technical, quick-fix perspective, it said.



The IIT Kharagpur had organised a two-day R&D meet for French companies operating in India in collaboration with the French Embassy earlier this week.



The event was aimed at promoting academic and research collaborations and exchange of people in industrial sectors between France and India.



France is a powerhouse of art and culture on one hand and science and technology on other. We are in the advanced stages of signing MoUs with four French universities for collaborative opportunities on all areas, Dean, International Relations, Baidurya Bhattacharya said.



