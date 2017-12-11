IIT Kharagpur Students Develop 'SleepDoc'; Win First Accenture Innovation Challenge The students from IIT Kharagpur swept away the grand prize at the first 'Accenture Innovation Challenge' with their sleep assistant which monitors sleep patterns remotely through a wireless device.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT IIT Kharagpur Students Win First Accenture Innovation Challenge New Delhi: The students from IIT Kharagpur swept away the grand prize at the first 'Accenture Innovation Challenge' with their sleep assistant which monitors sleep patterns remotely through a wireless device. The competition was organised by global professional services Accenture. Other winners included teams from Dronacharya Group of Institution, Noida, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, IIT Roorkee, Shri Vishnu Engineering College for Women, Bhimavaram and IIT Madras.



The challenge, which was designed to inspire innovation among college students in the country, saw participation from over 13,000 students who were representing 900 colleges from across the country. Participants submitted over 7,000 innovation ideas, informed Mohan Sekhar, Senior Managing Director, Accenture Technology Services.



The participants demonstrated innovative uses of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Cloud, Mobility and Analytics.



As it's submisison, the team from IIT Kharagpur showcased 'SleepDoc' which is a wireless sleep assistant which uses a wireless device to monitor sleep patterns. It also uses intelligent voice-interactive system to suggest changes to the user.



It uses a live data monitoring system which tracks a user's heart and breathing rate and alerts the nearest doctor if there's any discrepancy in these parameters.



One of the other winning teams from Dronacharya Group of Institution showcased 'BinBot' which is a robot that performs waste management tasks such as waste collection, segregation and disposal.



The Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology team created 'Real Time Text to Braille Converter'. The converter has letter-to-letter Braille converter which prints the recognised letter in the Braille cell. It also has a small cuboid which can be held with three fingers, and will enable the visually impaired to read any printed book.



The team from IIT Roorkee showcased 'SNAP', which is a solution to help farmers increase the quality of farm yield, optimise spends on fertilisers and increase income by addressing the problem of soil acidification due to fertiliser overuse.



The all-women team from Shri Vishnu Engineering College for Women designed 'Sahaya' which is a Blockchain solution that deals with the unique challenges associated with making donations.



The team from IIT Madras displayed a compact Bio-inspired robot for septic and sewage line cleaning and inspection.



Click here for more



The students from IIT Kharagpur swept away the grand prize at the first 'Accenture Innovation Challenge' with their sleep assistant which monitors sleep patterns remotely through a wireless device. The competition was organised by global professional services Accenture. Other winners included teams from Dronacharya Group of Institution, Noida, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, IIT Roorkee, Shri Vishnu Engineering College for Women, Bhimavaram and IIT Madras.The challenge, which was designed to inspire innovation among college students in the country, saw participation from over 13,000 students who were representing 900 colleges from across the country. Participants submitted over 7,000 innovation ideas, informed Mohan Sekhar, Senior Managing Director, Accenture Technology Services.The participants demonstrated innovative uses of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Cloud, Mobility and Analytics.As it's submisison, the team from IIT Kharagpur showcased 'SleepDoc' which is a wireless sleep assistant which uses a wireless device to monitor sleep patterns. It also uses intelligent voice-interactive system to suggest changes to the user.It uses a live data monitoring system which tracks a user's heart and breathing rate and alerts the nearest doctor if there's any discrepancy in these parameters.One of the other winning teams from Dronacharya Group of Institution showcased 'BinBot' which is a robot that performs waste management tasks such as waste collection, segregation and disposal.The Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology team created 'Real Time Text to Braille Converter'. The converter has letter-to-letter Braille converter which prints the recognised letter in the Braille cell. It also has a small cuboid which can be held with three fingers, and will enable the visually impaired to read any printed book.The team from IIT Roorkee showcased 'SNAP', which is a solution to help farmers increase the quality of farm yield, optimise spends on fertilisers and increase income by addressing the problem of soil acidification due to fertiliser overuse.The all-women team from Shri Vishnu Engineering College for Women designed 'Sahaya' which is a Blockchain solution that deals with the unique challenges associated with making donations.The team from IIT Madras displayed a compact Bio-inspired robot for septic and sewage line cleaning and inspection.Click here for more Education News