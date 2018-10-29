IIT Kharagpur Organises Young Innovators Programme

A total of 24 teams presented their models in the semi-final round.

To make the younger generation more oriented towards scientific and technological innovations, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)Kharagpur organised a science and technology competition forstudents of class 8 to 10. The competition called the 'Young Innovators Programme YIP 2018' was attended by many schools in the country and also from Singapore, a statement issues by IIT Kharagpur said on Sunday.

The students of different participating teams came up with solutions to problem statements in the areas of Clean Energy, Health and cleanliness, Resource management, Hardware Modelling, Product Designing and Disaster Management in the YIP 2018, it said.

The final round of YIP 2018 was held at IIT Kharagpur campus on October 27 and 28. Kaanger Valley Academy, Raipur, Chattisgarh emerged on the top of the Young Innovators Programme for devising a low-cost home-made herbal mask to help breathe in a polluted environment, the statement said.

The first runner-up was The Crossword School from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh which developed an electronic device for instantly fixing potholes for smooth and safe surface transport which they named 'Pothole Warrior'.

The second runner-up - Tarapore School, Jamshedpur -which came up with a project on smart management of wastage using solar and ultrasonic sensors. Students of Tarapore School developed the project fora network connected smart bin drawing their inspiration from the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

A total of 24 teams presented their models in the semi-final round which were judged by faculty and alumni of IIT Kharagpur. While six teams qualified in the final round,they were further evaluated on the originality of their projects, societal impact, quality of presentation and overall project idea, the statement said. Some of the other noteworthy projects are Pollution Biosensor by KIIT International and train turbine by BP Vidya Mandir.

Speaking about YIP, 2018 - Dean, International Relations, IIT KGP Professor Baidurya Bhattacharya said, "The young talents need to be groomed and motivated towards understanding the challenges faced by the world and ideate feasible solutions." "The students qualifying for this event are extremely talented and we are glad to offer this platform to encourage their scientific pursuit," he said.