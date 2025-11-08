IIT Kharagpur And University Of Bayreuth Collaborate To Establish Indo German Centre Of Excellence On Innovation

IIT Kharagpur is entering into a collaboration with Germany's University of Bayreuth to set up an Indo-German Centre of Excellence on Innovation. The institutes will serve as a global hub, integrating the innovation ecosystems of India and Germany.

The partnership between the two institutions will focus on advancing sustainable technologies, fostering deep-tech innovation, and nurturing talent capable of addressing global challenges. The collaboration between the two institutes will bring together academia, industry, and startups from both nations. It will act as a catalyst for applied research, technology transfer and entrepreneurial collaboration.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty and University of Bayreuth president Stefan Leible in Germany.

Talking about the initiative, Chakraborty said the partnership reflected the shared vision of two nations to transform innovation from the lab to life, through collaboration that is both global in scale and local in impact.

Leible said, "By uniting our academic strengths and innovation cultures, we are laying the foundation for a future where scientific cooperation becomes synonymous with sustainable and inclusive progress."

(With inputs from PTI)