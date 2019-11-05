IIT Kanpur's Startup Showcase 'Abhivyakti' Begins Today

IIT Kanpur's Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre organizes Startup showcase

Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), IIT Kanpur is organizing its annual startup showcase event called 'Abhivyakti' 2019. The event will bring Government officials, business leaders and innovators under a roof to unveil the trailblazing innovations supported by SIIC, IIT Kanpur. The event kicked off today, i.e. November 5, at Hall of Fame, Outreach Building, IIT Kanpur.

"With Abhivyakti 2019, we want the nation to know about the recent achievements of the incubation centre in terms of the number and quality of innovations being supported by us," said Prof. Amitabha Bandyopadhyay, the Professor-in-charge of SIIC IIT Kanpur.

He further added that SIIC IIT Kanpur is now ready to become a leading technology business incubator across the globe.

"The startup companies supported by us are trying to solve some of the most pressing technological and societal challenges and transforming millions of lives," he said.

At Abhivyakti 2019, the selected startups will be showcasing their innovations to some of the key influential personnel representing Indian Government bodies, investment firms and industries.

The event will commence with the startup expo followed by interesting panel discussion on 'How incubators are shaping the Indian entrepreneurship landscape'.

The event includes presentation by the startups where they will describe their product in details and its potential impact. The experience will allow participants to collaborate with innovation experts and connect and learn with business teams in their area.

Led by Prof. Amitabha Bandyopadhyay and Dr. Nikhil Aggarwal, the session will engage inspiring leaders like Mr. Alok Sinha, Additional Chief Secretary, UP Government, Mr. Harkesh Mittal, Programme Head of Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Tech. Commercialisation at DST GOI, Mr. Nirankar Saxena, Dy Secretary General FICCI and many more.

