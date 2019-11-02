IIT Kanpur To Set Up Centre For Engineering In Medicine

IIT Kanpur will set up a Centre for Engineering In Medicine

IIT Kanpur will soon set up a Centre for Engineering in association with United States based Mehta Family Foundation. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director IIT, Kanpur and Mr. Rahul Mehta of the Mehta Family Foundation.

Professor Shankar Subramaniam of the University of California, San Diego will act as the first International Advisor of the 'The Mehta Family Centre for Engineering in Medicine'.

Professor Abhay Karandikar said "The idea behind the Mehta Family Centre for Engineering in Medicine is finding new way to solve challenging medical problems."

He also said that the Centre which will be a first of its kind in the country would be a pioneer in terms of manpower it would train at the interface of engineering and medicine. The center is expected to become one of the best interdisciplinary centres in India in terms of the unique type and quality of research work.

Rahul Mehta of the Mehta Family Foundation said "We are happy to be associated with IIT Kanpur which has been pioneers in science based curriculum in engineering with many firsts to its credit."

Professor Shankar Subramaniam of the University of California, San Diego and distinguished visiting professor of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering BSBE (biomedical research) said "IIT Kanpur is a premier academic engineering institution in India and Center for Engineering in Medicine has the potential to be is crown jewel, impacting generation of students. The workforce trained at the center will have the ability to revolutionize healthcare in India."

The research focus of the proposed centre would be on Regenerative Medicine, Molecular Medicine and Engineering, and Digital Medicine. The three areas have been chosen as they are expected to revolutionize the way medicine is practiced in the future. The centre would leverage the existing strengths within core engineering departments of IITK and department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering BSBE (biomedical research) while diversifying into new/frontier areas to enable more impactful research (fundamental and applied).

The vision of the centre is to be able to make a significant impact in health care in India in terms of research/technology output while alongside producing next generation leaders that are well trained in these interdisciplinary areas.

