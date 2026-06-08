IIT Kanpur Launches JoSAA Counselling Helpdesk; Open House Set For June 9

IIT Kanpur JoSAA Counselling Helpdesk: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has launched its official JoSAA Counselling Helpdesk 2026 to assist JEE Advanced-qualified candidates during the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process. The initiative aims to support aspirants in making informed and confident decisions at a crucial stage of their academic journey.

The helpdesk is designed to provide reliable, student-led guidance on branch selection, counselling strategy, and campus life at IIT Kanpur, helping candidates better understand academic and career pathways before locking their choices.

WhatsApp-based student mentorship platform

The helpdesk operates through an official WhatsApp community that became active on June 2, 2026, soon after the declaration of JEE Advanced 2026 results. The platform connects aspirants with current IIT Kanpur students from multiple departments, offering verified, first-hand insights into academics, campus experience, and opportunities at the institute.

It includes department-specific doubt groups, general discussion forums, and dedicated announcement channels to ensure timely updates and structured guidance throughout the counselling period.

'Honest, first-hand guidance for aspirants': IIT Kanpur official

Speaking about the initiative, Adwaaiit Pande, General Secretary (UG), Academics and Career Council, IIT Kanpur, said:

"The JoSAA Helpdesk reflects our commitment to supporting incoming students with honest, first-hand guidance. We want every aspirant to make a confident, well-informed decision regarding their academic future."

Through the platform, candidates can interact directly with student volunteers from departments they are considering for admission and gain insights into academics, internships, placements, research opportunities, and campus life.

Key areas of guidance

The helpdesk will support aspirants across several areas, including:

Branch selection and preference ordering during JoSAA counselling

Department-specific guidance from current IIT Kanpur students

Academic curriculum structure and flexibility

Placements, internships, research exposure, and higher studies opportunities

Campus life, student clubs, festivals, hostel experience, and facilities

Active throughout JoSAA 2026 counselling cycle

The JoSAA 2026 registratiiiton and choice-filling process will remain open until June 11, followed by mock seat allocation and multiple rounds of counselling. The IIT Kanpur helpdesk will remain active throughout the entire counselling cycle and continue until the completion of seat allocation in mid-July 2026.

The Academics and Career Council (AnC), IIT Kanpur's primary student body for academic support and career guidance, is managing the initiative. The council regularly conducts mentorship programmes and counselling support activities, with the JoSAA Helpdesk being one of its flagship annual initiatives.

Registration and access

Eligible candidates can join the official IIT Kanpur JoSAA Helpdesk by scanning the QR code provided on the official poster or by registering through this link.

Online JoSAA Open House On June 9

In addition to the helpdesk, IIT Kanpur will conduct an Online JoSAA Open House on June 9, 2026, at 10 AM for JEE Advanced 2026-qualified candidates and their parents.

The session will be attended by the Director of IIT Kanpur, along with Deans and senior faculty members. It will provide an overview of academic programmes, research ecosystem, campus life, placements, and student support systems at the institute.

An interactive question-and-answer session will also be held, allowing participants to directly engage with the institute leadership and seek clarifications on academics, placements, research opportunities, and the JoSAA counselling process.

Further details are available on the official JoSAA website (josaa.nic.in).