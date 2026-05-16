IIT Kanpur Launches 4 New Online MTech Programmes, Classes From September

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has launched four new online MTech programmes for the 2026 academic session under the second cycle of its online postgraduate admissions through the Office of Outreach Activities.

According to the institute, the new programmes have been introduced to address industry demand in sectors such as artificial intelligence, infrastructure, renewable energy and smart power systems. Admissions for the programmes are currently open, and classes are scheduled to begin in September 2026.

IIT Kanpur New Online MTech Courses

MTech in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

MTech in Construction Engineering and Project Management

MTech in Smart Grid

MTech in Sustainable Energy Technologies

IIT Kanpur stated that the courses have been designed in line with evolving industry requirements at both national and global levels.

The MTech in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning will focus on AI technologies, machine learning systems and data-driven applications used across industries. The Smart Grid programme will cover modern electricity distribution systems and energy management technologies.

The Sustainable Energy Technologies programme will focus on renewable energy systems and sustainable engineering practices. Meanwhile, the Construction Engineering and Project Management course is aimed at infrastructure planning, execution and project management.

Fully Online Format for Students and Working Professionals

According to IIT Kanpur, all four programmes will be offered in a fully online mode and have received approval from the IIT Kanpur Senate.

The duration of the courses will range from two to four years. The institute stated that the flexible structure has been designed for both working professionals and fresh graduates, enabling them to pursue postgraduate education alongside professional commitments.

IIT Kanpur Online MTech Programmes Eligibility Criteria and Admission Process

Applicants must have secured a minimum CPI of 5.5 or at least 55% marks in their qualifying degree examination to apply for the programmes.

The admission process will consist of two stages, an online entrance examination conducted by IIT Kanpur followed by a department-level online test or interview.

The institute stated that candidates with valid GATE scores meeting department-specific cut-offs may be exempted from the entrance examination. Applicants with at least five years of relevant professional experience may also be considered for exemption as per departmental guidelines.