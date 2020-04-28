IIT Kanpur, ICICI Securities Partner To Fight Covid-19

ICICI Securities has joined hands with IIT Kanpur and Nocca Robotics as a 'Technology Development Partner' for the development of invasive, affordable and indigenized ventilators to be used for the care of critical COVID-19 patients.

IIT Kanpur, along with Nocca Robotics (a start-up incubated at Start-up Incubation and Innovation Centre, IIT Kanpur),has created a consortium with bio-medical engineers, doctors, R&D leaders, supply chain, MedTech business heads, etc. Together they are working on developing a completely portable and affordable mechanical ventilator.

The ventilator design has been conceptualized by Nocca Robotics in such a way that it can be manufactured on a large scale at multiple sites using materials easily available with Indian suppliers and manufacturers.

"At IIT Kanpur, we are doing our bit towards global efforts on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Our team is working day and night to design an affordable yet fully functional ventilator. We are happy to partner with ICICI Securities as a Technology Development Partner to bring this project to light and we hope that more companies will come forward to work with us in this fight against the pandemic," said Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director of IIT Kanpur.

"The project team has some of the brightest technical minds and they have set for themselves a very tight deadline so that the nation at large is benefitted. I am confident that the final product will exceed expectations on cost and functionality," said Mr. Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities.

Under this fast-track project, the product, after design, development and testing of prototypes at multiple centres, will be ready for the market soon.

