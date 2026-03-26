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IIT Joint Admission Test 2026 Toppers List Out, Check Subject-wise Top Rankers

IIT JAM 2026 Toppers: The Joint Admission Test was conducted on February 15 in online mode for seven test papers - Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

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IIT Joint Admission Test 2026 Toppers List Out, Check Subject-wise Top Rankers
IIT Joint Admission Test 2026: Sarvesh Gupta has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in Physics
Education Result

IIT JAM 2026 Toppers: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has released the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2026 toppers' list for all subjects along with the scorecards. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access and download the toppers' list from the official website, jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

According to the list, Sarvesh Gupta has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in Physics. Ayushi Agrawal has topped Chemistry, while Madhur Agrawal has secured the first rank in Mathematics. Sakshi Nijhawan has topped Biotechnology, Suryoday Sethi in Economics, Hrushikesh Nahak in Geology, and Koustav Chowdhury in Mathematical Statistics.

Candidates who have qualified in the examination will be eligible to apply for admission to MSc and other postgraduate programmes through the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS 2026) from March 27 to April 15. The first admission list is scheduled to be released on May 25.

The JAM 2026 examination was conducted on February 15 in online mode for seven test papers - Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

IIT JAM 2026 Toppers List: Subject-Wise Top 10 Candidates

Physics 
AIR    Registration ID    Name
1    PH811A336    Sarvesh Gupta
2    PH321A435    Jatin Yadav
3    PH620A193    Ankur Saha
4    PH811A310    Anmol Mehrotra
5    PH515A041    Varun Singh Gautam
6    PH407A501    Debarshi Das
7    PH304A048    Sudhanshu Sethi
8    PH407A250    Pratyush Yadav
9    PH406A092    Dinabandhu Maji
10    PH322A088    Syed Adnan Shafi

Chemistry

AIR    Registration ID    Name
1    CY303F047    Ayushi Agrawal
2    CY301B011    Deepak Poonia
3    CY620F051    Soumo Pal
4    CY620F403    Anubrata Chatterjee
5    CY316F111    Nancy
6    CY113F052    Afimol Ashraf
7    CY314F199    Pihu Roy
8    CY616F277    Rahul Guchhait
9    CY320F148    Jaspreet Singh
10    CY406F235    Sourav Gorai

Economics 

AIR    Registration ID    Name
1    EN319A149    Suryoday Sethi
2    EN320A120    Raghav Khera
3    EN811A086    Tanvi Jaiswal
4    EN320A088    Arpit Gupta
5    EN321A386    Uttam Tiwari
6    EN319A357    Akshet Gupta
7    EN315A449    Dev Sharma
8    EN803A205    Divyansh Solanki
9    EN320A240    Rachit Gupta
10    EN501A123    Vedansh Agarwal

Mathematics 

AIR    Registration ID    Name
1    MA102F217    Madhur Agrawal
2    MA701F055    Sarath Chandra Reddy Poreddy
3    MA102F223    Naveen Kumar G
4    MA521F293    Khushpreet Singh
5    MA620F236    Barun Roy
6    MA102F177    Kalmanje Avyaktha Achar
7    MA620F054    Ayush Baran Sen
8    MA710F098    Surya Raju
9    MA217F235    Shubham P Pimple
10    MA319F112    Ryan Azim Shaikh

Geology 

AIR    Registration ID    Name
1    GG615F085    Hrushikesh Nahak
2    GG603F163    Prachee Ray
3    GG610F090    Ayushman Barik
4    GG601F461    Subhashri Sahoo
5    GG321F105    Om Kumar
6    GG520F068    Ranjan Raj
7    GG321F081    Ansh Kashyap
8    GG521F109    Shubham Kushwaha
9    GG519F088    Nimisha Mishra
10    GG315F013    Anushka

Mathematical Statistics

AIR    Registration ID    Name
1    MS620A508    Koustav Chowdhury
2    MS403A014    Simran Kumari
3    MS213B057    Soham Rajesh Surve
4    MS104A034    Lavanis A
5    MS104A106    Darsh Jain
6    MS620A320    Arnab Das
7    MS521A342    Suryansh Pandey
8    MS711A081    Sharmilee Dhanasekaran
9    MS414A066    Hrishiraj Roy
10    MS316A075    Tanirikaa Gandhi

Top 10 Candidates: Biotechnology (BT)

AIR    Registration ID    Name

1    BT805A034    Sakshi Nijwala
2    BT202A270    Rit Vipinbhai Patel
3    BT102A209    Reshma Ganesh Hegde
4    BT212A323    Aaryan Manish Nigudkar
5    BT202A091    Gajra Kashishben Bhaveshbhai
6    BT307A163    Diya
7    BT604A108    Muskan Fatema
8    BT411A152    Shashwata Chatterjee
9    BT212A301    Advait Raman Shankar
10    BT502A076    Arisha Tauqeer

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