IIT Jodhpur Offers NIT Students Direct Admission To PhD Programme

official website. The direct PhD programme allows students to earn both an MTech and a PhD upon completion. The Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) is offering direct admission to its PhD Programme for graduating BTech students from NITs, beginning in July 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the.

Early Admission Opportunities:

NIT students who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for early admission to PhD programs at IIT Jodhpur after their 5th semester. They may also have the chance to pursue internships during their last two semesters.

What IIT Jodhpur Offers for the PhD Programme:

Exposure to cutting-edge interdisciplinary research

Access to advanced research and computational facilities

Focus on patent landscaping and training

One additional year of fellowship post-thesis submission for translational and entrepreneurial initiatives

Regular assistantship and potential top-up support of up to Rs 40,000 per month

Opportunities for industry-academia collaborations, innovation, and in-house incubation

Additional financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh for presenting research at an international conference

Eligibility Criteria For Direct PhD Admission At IIT Jodhpur: