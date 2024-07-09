Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

IIT Jodhpur Offers NIT Students Direct Admission To PhD Programme

IIT Jodhpur PhD Admission: NIT students who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for early admission to PhD programs at IIT Jodhpur after their 5th semester.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
IIT Jodhpur Offers NIT Students Direct Admission To PhD Programme
IIT Jodhpur PhD Admission: Students must rank within the top 10 of their NIT programme batch.
The Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) is offering direct admission to its PhD Programme for graduating BTech students from NITs, beginning in July 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The direct PhD programme allows students to earn both an MTech and a PhD upon completion.

Early Admission Opportunities:

NIT students who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for early admission to PhD programs at IIT Jodhpur after their 5th semester. They may also have the chance to pursue internships during their last two semesters.

What IIT Jodhpur Offers for the PhD Programme:

  • Exposure to cutting-edge interdisciplinary research
  • Access to advanced research and computational facilities
  • Focus on patent landscaping and training
  • One additional year of fellowship post-thesis submission for translational and entrepreneurial initiatives
  • Regular assistantship and potential top-up support of up to Rs 40,000 per month
  • Opportunities for industry-academia collaborations, innovation, and in-house incubation
  • Additional financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh for presenting research at an international conference

Eligibility Criteria For Direct PhD Admission At IIT Jodhpur:

  • Students must rank within the top 10 of their NIT programme batch.
  • CGPA requirement: Minimum CGPA of 8.0 after the seventh semester.
  • PhD programs are available across all departments and academic units.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
IIT Jodhpur, IIT Jodhpur PhD Admissions, PhD Admissions 2024
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
Education Ministry Reviews Guidelines For Implementation Of Bagless Days In Schools
IIT Jodhpur Offers NIT Students Direct Admission To PhD Programme
Direct Admissions Invited In CS Executive Programme
Next Article
Direct Admissions Invited In CS Executive Programme
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;