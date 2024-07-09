IIT Jodhpur Offers NIT Students Direct Admission To PhD Programme

IIT Jodhpur PhD Admission: Students must rank within the top 10 of their NIT programme batch.
The Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) is offering direct admission to its PhD Programme for graduating BTech students from NITs, beginning in July 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The direct PhD programme allows students to earn both an MTech and a PhD upon completion.
Early Admission Opportunities:
NIT students who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for early admission to PhD programs at IIT Jodhpur after their 5th semester. They may also have the chance to pursue internships during their last two semesters.
What IIT Jodhpur Offers for the PhD Programme:
- Exposure to cutting-edge interdisciplinary research
- Access to advanced research and computational facilities
- Focus on patent landscaping and training
- One additional year of fellowship post-thesis submission for translational and entrepreneurial initiatives
- Regular assistantship and potential top-up support of up to Rs 40,000 per month
- Opportunities for industry-academia collaborations, innovation, and in-house incubation
- Additional financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh for presenting research at an international conference
Eligibility Criteria For Direct PhD Admission At IIT Jodhpur:
- Students must rank within the top 10 of their NIT programme batch.
- CGPA requirement: Minimum CGPA of 8.0 after the seventh semester.
- PhD programs are available across all departments and academic units.