IIT Jodhpur Invites Applications For MTech, PhD, Data Science Programs, Check Details

The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT-Jodhpur) is currently accepting applications for postgraduate programs in MTech, MTech-PhD dual degree, and PhD, along with a minor program in Data Science. Interested and eligible individuals can submit their applications on the official website by April 20.

IIT Jodhpur Admissions 2024-25: Programs Offered

• Two-year MTech program in Data and Computational Sciences

• Four-year MSc-MTech in Mathematics-Data and Computational Sciences

• MTech-PhD dual degree program in Data and Computational Sciences

• PhD Program in Pure & Applied Mathematics and Applied Statistics

• Online executive program in Data Science and Computations

The Department of Mathematics additionally offer a minor program in Data Science tailored for undergraduate students of the institute. Furthermore, a wide array of mandatory and optional courses are available for students pursuing BTech, MTech, MSc, and PhD degrees from diverse departments within the institute.

IIT Jodhpur Admissions 2024-25: Research

Pure Mathematics

Applied Mathematics

Statistics

Data Science

Computational Science

The department comprises faculty members specialising in a range of research fields, including Algebra, Mathematical Physics, Scientific Computation, Numerical Analysis, Partial Differential Equations, Topological Dynamics, Low Dimensional Chaos, Dynamical Systems, Renormalization in Low-dimensional dynamics, Wavelet Analysis, Fractional Transform Theory, Image Processing, Financial Risk Analysis, Categorical Data Analysis, Reliability Theory, and Applied Probability.