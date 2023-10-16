IIT Jammu Opens PhD Admissions With Special Focus On Reserved Categories

The application for the PhD courses will be accepted until October 30.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jammu, is currently accepting applications for PhD programmes. The application deadline is October 30, 2023. The admission process is being conducted through a special drive, with a particular focus on candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Economically Weaker Section (EWS)/Other Backward Class (OBC)-Non Creamy Layer (NCL)/Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories. Prospective candidates can submit their applications for the PhD programme via the online portal.

Departments offering PhD courses:

Bio Sciences and Bioengineering

Chemical Engineering

Chemistry

Civil Engineering

Computer Science and Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Humanities & Social Sciences

Materials Engineering

Mathematics

Mechanical Engineering

Physics

Click here to check the complete details related to the PhD course

Eligibility criteria for regular (full-time) candidates include the following:

A Master's degree in Engineering/Technology or a Master's degree by Research in Engineering/Technology with a strong academic record.

A Master's degree in Science (with a good academic record) and a valid GATE/UGC-CSIR NET (JRF or LS)/GPAT/NBHM/ICMR (JS)/ICAR (JS) or an equivalent qualification in the relevant field for the year of registration.

Candidates with a Bachelor's degree in Engineering/Technology must have an exceptional academic record and a valid GATE score in the eligible discipline.

Exemptions for GATE under schemes as agreed by IIT Council for students of NITs/IITs/IIITs/IISERs/IISc may be acceptable.

UGC-CSIR NET Lectureship (LS) can be used as a selection criterion if the candidate qualifies the interview cum selection process at the department level, and an Institute fellowship will be granted to such candidates.

Application fee:

The application fee is non-refundable and varies by category:

Rs 300 for EWS/OBC-NCL candidates

Rs 200 for SC/ST/PwD candidates Payment can be made using net banking or debit/credit card facilities, with additional charges as per the bank's rules.

No other payment mode will be accepted. It's important to note that for the special drive PhD Programme, only reserved category candidates can apply, and general category candidates need not apply for this special drive PhD Programme.

Application procedure:

To apply for PhD programmes at IIT Jammu, candidates must complete the registration and application process online by visiting the institute's website.

Important dates:



Start date of the application: October 9, 2023.

End date of the application: October 30, 2023.

For further information and updates related to the November 2023 examinations, candidates are advised to visit the official IIT Jammu website.