IIT JAM Results 2025 To Be Out Soon, Check Details

IIT JAM Results 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will announce the Joint Admissions Test (JAM) 2025 results soon. Students who appeared in the IIT JAM exam will be able to check the results by visiting the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in, once it is released. The competitive exam is conducted for those seeking admission into Master of Science (MSc) and MSc-PhD combined courses at 22 IITs and other participating institutions.

IIT JAM Results 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website - JOAPS portal - joaps.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: On homepage, click on IIT JAM Result 2025 results

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log in using your Enrollment ID and Password

Step 5: Check the result and download it

Step 6: Take a hard copy of result for future use

The exam was held on February 2, 2025, at 100 centres nationwide. JAM 2025 was a computer based test featuring seven test papers. The test included three types of objective questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

IITs Admitting Institutes

JAM 2025 offers direct admission to approximately 3,000 seats across various postgraduate programs at the following IITs, for 89 postgraduate programs for the 2025-26 academic year:

IIT Bhilai

IIT Bhubaneswar

IIT Bombay

IIT Delhi

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

IIT Gandhinagar

IIT Guwahati

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Indore

IIT Jammu

IIT Jodhpur

IIT Kanpur

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Madras

IIT Mandi

IIT Palakkad

IIT Patna

IIT Roorkee

IIT Ropar

IIT Tirupati

IIT (BHU) Varanasi

JAM 2025 scores will also be used for admissions to over 2,300 seats at institutions including IISc and various CFTIs such as NITs, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, and SLIET through CCMN.