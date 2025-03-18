IIT JAM Results 2025 To Be Out Soon, Check Details

IIT JAM Results 2025: Steps To Download
Step 1: Go to the official website - JOAPS portal - joaps.iitd.ac.in
Step 2: On homepage, click on IIT JAM Result 2025 results
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log in using your Enrollment ID and Password
Step 5: Check the result and download it
Step 6: Take a hard copy of result for future use
The exam was held on February 2, 2025, at 100 centres nationwide. JAM 2025 was a computer based test featuring seven test papers. The test included three types of objective questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.
IITs Admitting Institutes
JAM 2025 offers direct admission to approximately 3,000 seats across various postgraduate programs at the following IITs, for 89 postgraduate programs for the 2025-26 academic year:
- IIT Bhilai
- IIT Bhubaneswar
- IIT Bombay
- IIT Delhi
- IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
- IIT Gandhinagar
- IIT Guwahati
- IIT Hyderabad
- IIT Indore
- IIT Jammu
- IIT Jodhpur
- IIT Kanpur
- IIT Kharagpur
- IIT Madras
- IIT Mandi
- IIT Palakkad
- IIT Patna
- IIT Roorkee
- IIT Ropar
- IIT Tirupati
- IIT (BHU) Varanasi
JAM 2025 scores will also be used for admissions to over 2,300 seats at institutions including IISc and various CFTIs such as NITs, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, and SLIET through CCMN.