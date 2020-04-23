IIT JAM: First Admission List To Be Released On June 15

IIT JAM result was announced in March. The exam was conducted by IIT Kanpur.

Admission dates have been rescheduled for the MSc courses in IITs which is held through IIT JAM scores. The dates have been rescheduled due to the extended lockdown till May 3 to contain COVID-19 outbreak.

"Further, due to COVID19 related lockdown, many applicants are facing problem in getting documents relevant to the JAM 2020 admission. To facilitate timely admission process, JOAPS portal will ask such candidates to fill an undertaking that they will submit any missing documents before a later deadline. Any admission offer to such candidates, if made, will be strictly provisional," the official notice reads.

According to the new schedule candidates can submit their application till May 10.

Candidates who have submitted their application can request for change of category or rectify the defective documents till May 15.

The first admission list will be announced on June 15. The second and third admission list will be released on June 30 and July 15, respectively.

Admissions through IIT JAM will end on July 20.

A total of 14623 candidates (23% of the appeared candidates) had qualified the exam. The exam was held in February 9 at various centres in India and a total of 73,360 candidates had registered for JAM 2020 and 62654 candidates had appeared for it.

