IIT Joint Admission Test 2027 Application Correction Window Open: Check Editable Fields

IIT JAM 2027 Application Correction Window: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has opened the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) application correction window on the official website, jam.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates can now rectify their errors or update their details in the application form till November 20, 2026.

Candidates must carefully verify and edit their details in the IIT JAM 2027 application form. Since it is a one-time facility the candidates are advised to make the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity to correct the details will be provided to the applicants.

IIT JAM 2027 Application Correction Window

Candidates can check the editable and non-editable Fields in the JAM registration form below:

Editable Fields

Exam city

Personal information

Educational qualification

Contact details

Test paper

Non-Editable Fields

Application number

Date of application submission

Status of application

Candidate photograph

Candidate signature

Fee payment status

Steps to Make Correction in IIT JAM Application Form 2027

Candidates can follow the steps below to make correction in their application form:

Step 1: Visit the official website, jam.iitkgp.ac.in.

Step 2: Now click on the JOAPS portal.

Step 3: Now login to the portal using the enrollment ID and password.

Step 4: Once logged in click on the application correction link.

Step 5: Make the necessary changes and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

The IIT JAM will be conducted on February 14, 2027 in two sessions, the forenoon session will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and the afternoon session will run from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.