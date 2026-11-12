IIT Kharagpur Becomes First IIT To Launch MD Programmes Approved By National Medical Body

IIT Kharagpur: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has become the first IIT to introduce National Medical Commission (NMC)-accredited postgraduate MD programmes, marking a major expansion of the IIT system into medical education.

From the 2026-27 academic session, the institute will offer MD degrees in six specialisations at the Dr BC Roy Multi-Speciality Medical Research Centre. The inaugural intake totals 12 seats, that is, two each in General Medicine, Radiology, Physiology, Pathology, Community Medicine, and Biochemistry.

Admissions will be conducted through the NEET-PG counselling, with the seats available in Round 2 as per the official schedule and eligibility norms. The first batch will be the pioneering cohort of postgraduate medical students within the IIT system.

The programmes aim to integrate clinical training with IIT Kharagpur's strengths in engineering, artificial intelligence, biomedical science, and translational research. Students will have opportunities to engage with areas such as AI-assisted diagnostics, advanced medical imaging, computational pathology, biomedical devices, molecular diagnostics, precision medicine, and affordable healthcare technologies.

Director Prof Suman Chakraborty said that the institute seeks to create an ecosystem where clinical excellence meets engineering ingenuity and translational research. "We want our medical graduates to be not only outstanding clinicians, but also innovators capable of addressing some of humanity's most pressing healthcare challenges. We want to shape the future of medicine, not merely follow it," he stated.

Established in 1951 as India's first IIT, the institute frames the move as aligning with national goals for technology-enabled, high-quality healthcare under Viksit Bharat 2047. The 12 inaugural seats offer aspiring doctors a chance to train as clinician-innovators in an interdisciplinary environment.