IIT JAM 2025 Registration Date Extended, Check Details

IIT Delhi has extended the registration date for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025. The last date to register for the exam has been extended to October 18, 2024 by 11:59 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can register by visiting the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

IIT JAM 2025: Steps to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3. A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4. Enter your credentials and register

Step 5. Pay the registration fee

Step 6. Submit your application

Step 7. Download the application form

The last date to change the examination cities/test papers/category/gender is November 18, 2024. The deadline to upload a valid OBC-NCL/EWS certificate is November 20, 2024. The confirmation of compensatory time/scribe assistance has been scheduled for December 30, 2024. The admit cards for the JAM entrance test will be available in early January. The exam will be held on February 2, 2025. The results will be announced on March 19, 2025. The scorecards will be available for download from March 25, 2025. The admissions for the new session will begin from April 2, 2025.



IIT JAM 2025: Eligibility

The exam is open to all nationalities. There is no age restriction for the exam. Candidates who will complete their qualifying degrees in 2025 are eligible to apply.



Candidates will be evaluated in seven subjects, including Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics. The admission process will consist of four rounds, with additional rounds if vacancies persist.



JAM is conducted annually to fill seats across various postgraduate programmes. These programmes include MSc, MSc (Tech), MSc-MTech Dual Degree, MS (Research), Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhDDual Degree programmes. The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) is the organising institute for this year's examination.

