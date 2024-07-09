IIT JAM 2025: Joint Admission Test To Be Held On February 2, Check Details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi will conduct the upcoming Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2025 on February 2, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of JAM 2025 for detailed information.

While, there is no confirmation yet, the registration process for the exam are expected to begin by September 2024.

The exam is held for admission to master's programme for the academic session 2025-26. The exam will be held in a computer-based format in two shifts.

Candidates will be evaluated on seven papers including Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics. The admission process will consist of four rounds, with the possibility of additional rounds if vacancies persist.

Steps to register for the exam

Step 1- Visit the official website of IIT JAM 2025

Step 2-On the Homepage, click the registration link.

Step 3- A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4- Enter your credentials and register.

Step 5- Pay the registration fee.

Step 6- Submit your application.

JAM is conducted annually to fill a total of 3,000 seats across various postgraduate programmes at 21 IITs. The programme include MSc, MSc (Tech), MSc-Mtech dual degree, MS (Research), Joint MSc-PhD and MSc-PhD dual degree programmes.

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) is the organising institute for this year's examination.