IIT JAM 2024 Response Sheet Released, Result To Be Out On March 22

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras), has released the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2024 response sheet for those who took the exam on February 11. Candidates can download the response sheet by visiting the official website. JAM 2024 results will be announced on March 22.

The JAM 2024 exam was conducted for seven papers - Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics.

Approximately 3,000 candidates will be offered admissions to IITs for the academic year 2024-25, with an additional 2,000 seats available at IISc through centralised counseling. There will be no supplementary assessment process such as suitability tests or interviews for admission.

Admissions to MSc, MSc Tech, MS Research, MSc-MTech dual degree, Joint MSc - PhD, MSc - PhD Dual Degree courses across institutes will be determined by JAM scores.

JAM 2024: Steps To Download Response Sheet: