IIT JAM 2024 Admit Card Releasing Today, Check Steps To Download

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) is set to release the admit card for the Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2024 today. Those who have registered for the examination can access their hall tickets on the official website once they are available. The examination will be held on February 11, 2024, in two shifts, with Chemistry, Geology, and Mathematics in the morning session and Biotechnology, Economics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics in the afternoon. Following the examination, candidates will be able to access their responses and the answer key. The results will be announced on March 22, and scorecards will be available on April 2. The application process for admission will commence on April 10.

IIT-JAM 2024: Steps to download admit card

Go to the official IIT JAM 2024 website at jam.iitm.ac.in

Click on the designated link to download the JAM admit card

A new window will appear on the screen

Enter your credentials and log in

The IIT JAM admit card for 2024 will be shown on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

IIT-JAM 2024: Test Format and Eligibility



JAM 2024 is open to all nationals (Indian and foreign), and there is no age restriction. It is a computer-based test (CBT) to be conducted in seven Test Papers at the undergraduate level. Test Papers will have three types of questions: (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions. Candidates may appear in ONE or TWO Test papers.

IIT-JAM 2024: Admission process and opportunities



Candidates qualifying in JAM 2024 are eligible to apply for admission to around 3,000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2024-25. No additional evaluation process, such as a suitability test or interview, is required for admission to the programs in Admitting Institutes under JAM 2024. JAM Scores are used for admission to programs such as MSc, MSc(Tech), MS Research, MSc(MTech) Dual Degree, Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhD Dual Degree in various institutes.