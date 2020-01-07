IIT JAM 2020 Admit Cards Released; Exam In February

IIT JAM 2020 admit cards have been released on the official website

IIT Kanpur has released the admit card for IIT-JAM 2020. IIT JAM 2020 admit cards can be downloaded from the JOAPS portal. The link is available on the official website, 'jam.iitk.ac.in'.

The IIT JAM examination will be held on February 9 and the corresponding result will be announced on March 20, 2020.

IIT Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. (JAM) is conducted for admission to M.Sc. (Four Semesters), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, etc. programmes at the IITs and Integrated Ph.D. Degree Programmes at IISc.

After the JAM result is released in March, successful candidates would need to apply separately for admission to their choice of institute.

IIT JAM will be a computer-based exam. It will be held for six different papers - Biotechnology, Mathematical Statistics, Physics, Chemistry, Geology and Mathematics.

The duration of the examination will be of 3 hours. The medium for all the test papers will be English only. There will be a total of 60 questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The entire paper will be divided into three sections, A, B and C. All sections are compulsory.

Section A will have 30 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) questions - 10 questions carrying one mark each and 20 questions carrying 2 marks each. Section B will have 10 Multiple Select Questions (MSQs) carrying 2 marks each. In case of MSQs, one question may have one or more correct answers listed as options. A candidate has to identify all the correct answers for a question to get full credit for that question.

Section C will have 20 Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. In this section, 10 questions will carry one mark and 10 questions will carry two marks each.

