IIT Kharagpur Releases JAM 2019 Score Cards; Direct Link Here

JAM 2019: IIT Kharagpur has released JAM 2019 score cards on its official website. The IIT JAM was held on February 10, 2019 and the results were declared on March 19, 2019. IIT Kharagpur has released the JAM 2019 exam score cards for candidates who have qualified in the exam. The scores from the exam are used by Institutes to shortlist candidates for admission to MSc programs.The official JAM 2019 score card can be downloaded from the JOAPS website from April 2, 2019 to July 31, 2019 by the qualified candidates only. The submission of application form for admission on the JAM 2019 website is from April 11, 2019 to April 24, 2019.

Candidates who have qualified in the JAM 2019 exam can download their score cards using the following steps.

Step One: Go to JAM 2019 results website; jam.iitkgp.ac.in.

Step Two: Click on the link provided for JAM 2019 score card.

Step Three: Enter your registration details of JAM 2019- Enrolment ID/Email Address (Enrolment ID sent during registration or Email Address used during registration), Password (JOAPS password) and the captcha.

Step Four: View and download your score cards.

