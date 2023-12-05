IIT Indore Invites Applications For Professor, Salary Rs 1.59 Lakh

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has invited applications for faculty positions at the level of Assistant Professor Grade (1 and 2), Associate Professor and Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering. The applications have been invited from Indian Nationals and Overseas Citizen of India (OCIs). They can visit the official website of the institute to fill the applications online.

This is a rolling advertisement, hence there is no last date for submitting the application. However, the applications received, in desired format only, will be processed periodically.

For the post of Assistant Professor Grade II, candidates having a first class PhD or equivalent at the preceding degree in the appropriate branch are eligible to apply. The candidate must have a very good academic record throughout. The position of Assistant Professor Grade II will be on a contract basis. The maximum age limit of the candidate should not exceed more than 32 years. The candidate will be entitled for a salary of Rs 70,900 per month.

In addition to the above requirements, the criteria for Assistant Professor Grade I will also include a minimum of three years of industrial, research and teaching experience. This must not include the teaching experience gained while pursuing PhD. The salary for the post is Rs 1,01,500 per month.

The minimum requirements for the position of Associate Professor would require PhD with first class or equivalent grade in the preceding degree with a minimum of six years teaching/ industry/research experience. Of these, at least three years' experience should be at the level of Assistant Professor Grade I/Senior Scientific Officer/ Senior Design Engineer. The salary for the post of Associate Professor is Rs 1,39,600 per month.

The minimum requirements for the position of Professor would require PhD with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree with a very good academic record. The candidate would also require a minimum 10 years' experience of which at least 4 years should be at the level of Associate Professor in IITs, IISc Bangalore, IIMs, NITIE Mumbai and IISERs. The salary for the post of professor is Rs 1,59,100 per month.

The posts also carry additional allowances such as DA, HRA and Transport Allowance (TA) as per the Government of India rules.