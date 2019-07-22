IIT Hyderabad Startup Wins Rs 25 Lakh Funding At Innovation Challenge

Mr. Habib Ali, founder and CEO, BeAble, receiving the cheque during IIGP 2.0 awards

An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad-incubated startup has won Rs. 25 lakh in funding at 'Open Innovation Challenge 2019' of India Innovation Growth Programme (IIGP) 2.0. The startup, BeAble, is a spinoff from the first batch of Fellowship in Healthcare Entrepreneurship at Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) - IIT Hyderabad, and works in the convergence of good design and technology to rehabilitate stroke patients.

The IIGP 2.0 Open Innovation Challenge 2019 received more than 1,600 applications from across India.

BeAble Health was selected as one of the winners and awarded seed grant of Rs. 25 lakh to support its market penetration and scale-up operations, said a statement from IIT Hyderabad.

The IIGP 2.0 is a tripartite initiative of Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, American global defense manufacturer Lockheed Martin and Tata Trusts.

"The Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE), IIT Hyderabad, is focused entirely on boosting healthcare innovation in India. BeAble is one such example of an innovative startup coming out from the CfHE and we are sure they will make a positive impact on Indian healthcare sector. IIT Hyderabad looks forward to incubating many more successful startups through CfHE," Prof. Renu John, Co-Head of CfHE and Head, Department of Biomedical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad said while congratulating BeAble on its success.

'ArmAble' is BeAble Health's first product and is aimed at solving the pressing need for an intensive, engaging and regular rehabilitation therapy for Upper Limb. It is aimed at conditions such as Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Traumatic Brain Injury, Fracture and Frozen shoulder, said the statement.

