IIT Hyderabad Collaborates With 4 Japanese Institutes For Research On Earthquake Engineering

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad will collaborate with four Institutions in Japan for research in various areas including earthquake engineering besides offering joint doctoral programmes.

Prof B.S. Murty, Director of IIT Hyderabad, signed the MoUs with the Institutions during his recent visit to Japan.

IIT Hyderabad will collaborate with the Earthquake Disaster Mitigation Research Division (EDMRD) at National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Resilience on Earthquake Engineering.

In collaboration with Graduate School of Science and Technology, Shizuoka University, IIT Hyderabad will offer a Doctoral degree Sandwich Program.

With the Saitama University, IIT Hyderabad has signed an MoU on Academic Exchange of faculty, students and implementation of cooperative Research Projects and educational programs.

IIT Hyderabad will also work with National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS) to strengthen Research collaboration.

Prof. Murty also held discussions with Nagoya Electric Works, Nihon University for a discussion on the Japanese Technical Cooperation Project for Smart Cities for Emerging Countries-based on sensing, network and big data analysis of Multimodal Regional Transport System.

Speaking about the importance of these collaborations, Prof B.S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, "IIT Hyderabad has signed MoUs with educational institutions in Japan to have Joint supervision Program where research students can go there to continue some part of their research in these institutions. In future to come IIT Hyderabad is also working to have Joint Doctoral Program as an outcome of it students will be benefited with dual doctoral degree from both institutes. These will also will focus on Faculty exchange program and scale quality of research. MoU with NIMs will benefit students with fellowship whereas MoU with E-DMRD is to develop technology for Earthquake resistance building. Overall aim is to enhance the quality of research in the institute."

The collaboration with EDMRD, National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Resilience, aims to establish a high-level cooperative framework for both institutions in earthquake engineering with a focus on numerical simulation. The Institutions will undertake joint research activities, faculty exchange, joint seminars, internship opportunities in both institutions and other academic exchange programs.

The MoU between Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad and Shizuoka University, envisages the introduction of a Doctoral Degree Sandwich Program (DDSP). Both Institutions will offer this course for their Doctoral Students, in which they can take up Research activities in partner Institution. The DDSP students will be treated as 'Visiting Students' by the respective host Institutions.

As part of the collaboration with Saitama University of Japan, the two universities will exchange faculty and other staff members and students, plan and implement cooperative research projects and educational programs, and exchange academic materials, publications and information.

Under the MoU singed with NIMS, the two institutions will undertake research collaboration, promote exchange of personnel and institutional exchange of scientific and technical information, organize symposia, conference, workshops and encourage joint research

Further, Prof. Murty and Nagoya Elecric Works, Nihon University discussed the functioning of the M2Smart Laboratory, inaugurated on 28th May 2019. It has helped achieve a major improvement of traffic vehicle detection by using Ahmedabad Traffic Monitoring System. Both Institutions are now considering collaboration in video recognition technology.

Click here for more Education News