IIT Hyderabad CfHE-Incubated Startup Develops Low-Cost Ventilator

IIT Hyderabad's Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship incubated startup Aerobiosys Innovations on Friday said it has developed a low-cost, portable emergency-use ventilator.

The device, Jeevan Lite, offers protection to health care providers as well as it is Internet of Things-enabled and can be operated through a phone app.

It can also be battery-operated, enabling its deployment in areas without assured power supply, the institute said in a release.

The Minimal Viable Product with the required functionality of this ventilator has already been developed.

Pursuant to device certification, Aerobiosys Innovations aims to produce at least 50 to 70 units per day through collaboration with an Industrial Partner.

B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, senior citizens and elderly patients affected by COVID-19 will need ventilators for emergency life support and that Aerobiosys has gone one step ahead by providing personal protection to the healthcare providers through IoT-enabled monitoring.

"Jeevan Lite can perform both the invasive and non-invasive ventilation across a comprehensive set of modes and settings. It can be used for pediatric and adult patients and will work on rechargeable lithium-ion Batteries in an uninterrupted manner for five hours without power supply," the release said.

Renu John, Faculty Co-Head, CfHE said Jeevan Lite, unlike other low-cost models, is loaded with features, including wireless connectivity and remote monitoring that makes it unique and equipped to meet the demands of a pandemic situation like the COVID-19 infection.

"I strongly urge the industry partners and the government to come up to hand hold the start-up towards a large scale-up, he said.

Aerobiosys Co-founders-Rajesh Thangavel and Cyril Antony are confident that the design for manufacturing of their device can be delivered by the first week of April 2020, the release said.

