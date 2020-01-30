IIT Hyderabad Aims To Increase Research Funding To Rs. 200 Crore By 2024

IIT Hyderabad Director, Prof. BS Murty, targets quadrupling research funding by 2024

Prof B.S. Murty, the new Director of Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, has set a target of generating Rs. 200 crore per year for funding Institute Research by the year 2024 through various sources. The current level of research funding stands at Rs. 50 crore a year.

Mr. Murty is also keen to take to higher levels the National as well as Global Rankings of IIT Hyderabad. At present, it is ranked No. 8 in the 'Engineering Institutions' Category in National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2019 of the Ministry of Human. The Institute is also targeting breaking into the top 400 Global Institutions, from its current rank, which is between 600 and 800.

Prof B.S. Murty, who took over as the Director of IIT Hyderabad on August 26, 2019, unveiled the 'IIT Hyderabad's Vision for 2024' to the media on the campus today, i.e. January 30, in the presence of Prof. C. Krishna Mohan, Dean (Corporate and Public Relations), IIT Hyderabad.

Some other major Highlights of the RoadMap to Vision 2024 include increasing the number of companies at IIT Hyderabad Research park from 5 to 40, increase the number of startups incubated by the institute from 20 to over 50, double the faculty strength to 400, and increase student strength to 5,000 from current 2,850.

Addressing a Press Conference at the campus, Prof B.S. Murty said, "Since August 2019, IIT Hyderabad has entered into four MoUs with Japanese Institutes and entered into five collaborations with Indian Research Centers, Private Companies and the Government of Telangana. Nearly 30 Assistant Professors have been recruited in the last three months alone. We are also keen on bringing in more overseas students and faculty to IIT Hyderabad."

Further, Prof B.S. Murty said, "A Research Park and an Incubation Cell spanning 1.5 lakh sq.ft each are also coming up, which will be a major boost to startups and industry relations. The Institute is also introducing an M.Tech. in Healthcare Entrepreneurship. Further, the Institute also plans to launch Industry-supported M.Tech. programmes in sectors such as E-Waste Management, Cyber Security and Advanced Manufacturing."

The Institute is also focused on strengthening Industry Connections through initiatives such as Industry projects for MTech/PhD students, semester-long B.Tech internship (6th semester) and mandatory Industry Lectures.

IIT Hyderabad will also be launching a New Department called the 'Department of Management and Entrepreneurship,' which will focus on encouraging students to become 'Job Generators' through entrepreneurial activities.

The Institute is also strengthening other connections including those with Alumni through 'Alumni Meet' and Alumni Awards, Distinguished and Extramural Lectures, increasing the Visiting Faculty and International Workshops. An E-Summit was conducted in January 2020 to enthuse the students to take up Entrepreneurship.

The Institute is also contributing to the environment through greening campaigns, such as monthly plantation drive, Urban Forest and working towards a 'Zero Waste' campus. Sensor-based Water Filters have also been installed in each floor in the Academic Blocks to conserve water. Campus amenities have also been augmented with the addition of a new Supermarket, Medical Specialty Clinic, Nescafe and Amul Center, among others.

Further, Prof Murty said that major emphasis is also being placed in reducing stress levels of students through various initiatives such as having faculty and alumni mentor students, conducting 'Stress relieving' sessions by renowned psychologists and motivational speakers, introducing a 1-Credit Course on Yoga, having shared accommodation for First Year UG Students and adding an additional Psychological Counselor on the campus.

Click here for more Education News