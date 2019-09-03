AI-Enabled Chatbot To Teach Students In IIT Guwahati

AI-enabled Chatbot - ALBELA - to teach and support the first year students of EEE.

A team of postgraduate students from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, along with their faculty members are developing an Artificial Intelligence(AI)-enabled Chatbot - ALBELA - to teach and support the first year students of Electrical & Electronics Engineering (EEE). The researchers are from the Department of EEE.

An AI Chatbot is projected to be a suitable mechanism also capable of addressing the queries and doubts that each of the approximately 850 students pursuing EEE at the Institute may have.

With ALBELA, according to a statement from IIT Guwahati, Students can find their class schedule, tutorial schedule, examination queries, and more through a simple AI-based chat window.

An official from the Institute said the response from the students has been overwhelming.

"We have been working on its development since last 7 months with a team of dedicated 7 research scholars of the department. Earlier we did the trial runs of the Chabot, and started using from this academic session onwards," Prof. Praveen Kumar, Professor, Department of EEE, IIT Guwahati, said.

Explaining the working model of the Chatbot, Prof. Samarendra Dandapat, Professor, Department of EEE, IIT Guwahati, said, "The team is developing the analytical problem solving skill. It will be helpful for the students to learn how to solve analytical problem related to the course. Within next one year, we will extend it to biomedical signal processing, electrical machine courses."

With features like lecture schedule, faculty information, examination queries, course curriculum, the Chatbot also has a unique feature of extracting useful information from unstructured data, i.e., it can scan any format of documents - PDF or Word and provide results relevant to the query asked, the statement said.

