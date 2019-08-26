IIT Guwahati Launches Joint Degree Programmes With Japanese University

IIT Guwahati has launched four new academic programmes this year

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has launched four new programs which begin from the current academic session, 2019-20. The new programs include M. Tech in Data Science, and three International joint degree programs with Gifu University, Japan. The joint degree programs include International Joint Master's Degree Program in Food Science and Technology, International Joint PhD Program in Food Science and Technology, and International Joint PhD Program in Integrated Mechanical Engineering.

These new programmes were introduced by the Institute to address the rising demand and interest of students in these areas. In addition, this year IIT Guwahati has admitted full strength in its Bachelors in Design (B. Des), and Masters in Design (M. Des) programs.

Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati called the newly launched programs 'trendsetter' and 'game changer'.

"The focus of the programmes is on the study, invention, and creative use of technologies to create effective, usable, entertaining experiences with technology through interdisciplinary research in engineering, design, behavioural and social sciences, and to understand the impact of technology on individuals, groups, and organizations. The institute envisions to produce successful graduates who will be capable of leading the changing scenarios of tomorrow through innovation, in-depth thought and values," said Prof. Sitharam.

As part of the joint International agreement between the two Institutes, four Japanese students (04), including three girls and one boy, from Gifu University, Japan, have enrolled for the program in April 2019 and visiting IIT Guwahati, India for six months this year.

Similarly, four Indian students, including three boys and one girl, from IIT Guwahati have enrolled for this program in July 2019 and would be visiting Gifu University, Japan in the year 2020 for six months. The courses, laboratory work, projects for the program will be jointly taught and supervised by faculty members of both the institutions.

In addition, four students from India have also been registered for the International Joint PhD program in Food Science and Technology, and for the International Joint Degree program in Integrated Mechanical Engineering.

