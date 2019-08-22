IIT Guwahati Surpasses Female Enrollment Target For 2019

IIT Guwahati has admitted more female students this year than the target set by JEE Committee

Surpassing the target of 17% female enrolment, IIT Guwahati has enrolled 18.46% female students in the current batch of its B.Tech. programmes. The percentage enrolment is higher than the target set by Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Apex Board Committee for 2019-20.

A total number of 829 students were admitted to IIT Guwahati this year in B.Tech courses, out of which 153 are girls and 676 are boys as compared to 112 girls and 608 boys last year. A total of 40 students have been admitted this year in the B.Des course, of which 16 are girls and 24 are boys.

This year, IIT Guwahati conducted several orientation programmes for the new students. These included a General Orientation presided over by the Director, Deans, IIT Guwahati, Academic Orientation presided over by Dean/Associate Dean, Academic Section, Department's Orientation by respective Head's & Faculties of Departments, an Orientation session on Campus life, Hostel and other amenities by Dean of Students Affairs and an Orientation by SC/ST Cell of the institute.

IIT Guwahati has introduced four new programmes including M. Tech in Data Science, three International programs with Gifu University, Japan - International Joint Master's Degree Program in Food Science and Technology, International Joint PhD Program in Food Science and Technology and International Joint PhD Program in Integrated Mechanical Engineering.

These new programmes were initiated by the Institute given the rising global demand and interest of students in these areas. In addition the Bachelors in Design (B. Des), and Masters in Design (M. Des) has attracted students to IIT Guwahati resulting in full admittance.

Talking about the new programmes introduced in this session, Dr. T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, "These programmes will nurture students to enhance research design thinking and a global mind-set in the enrolled courses and are also expected to lead the international community in successfully achieving the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015. The curriculum anticipates to identify solutions for a sustainable society through an optimal utilization of resources that would also benefit the north-east India."

In addition to this year's admission, IIT Guwahati has two additional exchange students from Spain in Mechanical Engineering and four B. Tech students from NIT Agartala, selected for direct PhD program at IIT Guwahati through Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

