IIT Guwahati Signs Terms Of Reference With Sherubtse College, Royal University Of Bhutan

IIT Guwahati signs Terms of Reference (ToR) with Sherubtse College, Royal University of Bhutan

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will soon be collaborating with academicians from the Sherubtse College, Royal University of Bhutan. The IIT-G has signed a Terms of Reference (ToR) during a visit by a six-member delegation from Sherubtse College led by their President, Mr. Tshering Wangdi on 28th - 29th October 2019. The Terms of Reference will promote international academic cooperation and promote the exchange of teaching and research experiences between the Institutions.

Apart from academic and research IIT Guwahati will also set up a centre in Bhutan to prepare interested students for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) which is conducted for admission to engineering courses offered at institutes in India.

Prof. T.G Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, "With this ToR, IIT Guwahati will set up a Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) centre in Bhutan to encourage students from Bhutan to join the IITs in India. We also encourage students from Bhutan to undertake full-time programmes or work as research interns in various departments at IIT Guwahati."

The visiting delegation also met various other faculty and officials of IIT Guwahati which included a meeting with the Chairman of the Joint Entrance Examination Cell on the issue of setting up a JEE test centre in Bhutan.

On October 29, 2019, the delegation visited the Centre for Environment, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, Centre for Education technology, and the entre for Energy. The various departmental and centre heads introduced their respective centres and organised lab visits for the visiting delegation. The delegation expressed a keen desire to send their faculty for higher studies in IIT Guwahati which all the departmental heads and centres head welcomed.

