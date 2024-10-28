IIT Guwahati Scholarships For Undergraduate And Postgraduate Students, Check Details

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, a premier institution for technological education and research in engineering, provides various scholarships for students in undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The institute offers bachelor's and postgraduate degrees across different engineering disciplines, with facilities for doctoral research in all departments and research centers.

Here is a list of scholarships provided by IIT Guwahati:



Institute Merit Scholarship (IMS)

Available to BTech, BDes, MSc, and MA students, this scholarship is awarded to the top-performing student of each stream, based on annual academic ranking, and is provided from the second year onward.

Institute Merit-cum-Means (McM) Scholarship

This scholarship is granted to BTech, BDes, MSc, and MA students on a merit-and-means basis. It is given to up to 25% of students from non-SC/ST categories, selected based on both academic performance and financial need.



SC-ST Scholarship

Offered to BTech, BDes, MSc, and MA students from SC/ST backgrounds, this scholarship supports students within specified income limits, ensuring they have the financial support needed for their studies.



Student Travel Assistance Fund (STAF)

This fund provides financial aid to outstanding students who wish to attend national or international academic events, such as conferences, workshops, or symposia, where they can present their work.



Student Contingency Fund (SCF)

Designed for students facing unforeseen challenges, this fund assists those experiencing sudden hardships, such as accidents, illnesses, or family emergencies, during their time at IIT Guwahati.



Student Childcare Assistance Fund (SCAF)

This assistance is available to students who are married and supporting children, providing financial aid for their children's education to help alleviate the family's educational expenses.



Students' Brotherhood Fund (SBF)

Aimed at providing "Loans of Honour," this fund supports students in need of temporary financial assistance for educational or medical expenses. The loans are interest-free but are to be repaid.

Each year, the Institute Director has the discretion to award up to five special scholarships to students with exceptional financial need. While up to five may be awarded annually, they are only given in cases where the financial need is clear and well-justified.

