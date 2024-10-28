Advertisement

IIT Guwahati Scholarships For Undergraduate And Postgraduate Students, Check Details

Institute offers Bachelor's degrees and postgraduate degrees in various disciplines of engineering.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
IIT Guwahati Scholarships For Undergraduate And Postgraduate Students, Check Details
Facilities for doctoral work in all departments and research centers are also available at the institute.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, a premier institution for technological education and research in engineering, provides various scholarships for students in undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The institute offers bachelor's and postgraduate degrees across different engineering disciplines, with facilities for doctoral research in all departments and research centers.

Here is a list of scholarships provided by IIT Guwahati:


Institute Merit Scholarship (IMS)
Available to BTech, BDes, MSc, and MA students, this scholarship is awarded to the top-performing student of each stream, based on annual academic ranking, and is provided from the second year onward.

Institute Merit-cum-Means (McM) Scholarship   

This scholarship is granted to BTech, BDes, MSc, and MA students on a merit-and-means basis. It is given to up to 25% of students from non-SC/ST categories, selected based on both academic performance and financial need.


SC-ST Scholarship

Offered to BTech, BDes, MSc, and MA students from SC/ST backgrounds, this scholarship supports students within specified income limits, ensuring they have the financial support needed for their studies.


Student Travel Assistance Fund (STAF)

This fund provides financial aid to outstanding students who wish to attend national or international academic events, such as conferences, workshops, or symposia, where they can present their work.


Student Contingency Fund (SCF)

Designed for students facing unforeseen challenges, this fund assists those experiencing sudden hardships, such as accidents, illnesses, or family emergencies, during their time at IIT Guwahati.


Student Childcare Assistance Fund (SCAF)

This assistance is available to students who are married and supporting children, providing financial aid for their children's education to help alleviate the family's educational expenses.


Students' Brotherhood Fund (SBF)

Aimed at providing "Loans of Honour," this fund supports students in need of temporary financial assistance for educational or medical expenses. The loans are interest-free but are to be repaid.

Each year, the Institute Director has the discretion to award up to five special scholarships to students with exceptional financial need. While up to five may be awarded annually, they are only given in cases where the financial need is clear and well-justified.
 

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Institute Merit Scholarship, Scholarship, Scholarship Students
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
UTET 2024: Paper 1 And Paper 2 Answer Key To Be Released Soon, Check Details
IIT Guwahati Scholarships For Undergraduate And Postgraduate Students, Check Details
UP Police Constable Result 2024 To Be Out Soon, Check Details
Next Article
UP Police Constable Result 2024 To Be Out Soon, Check Details
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com