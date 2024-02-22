IIT Guwahati Launches Largest Drone Pilot Training Organisation

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has launched the largest Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) in the country with an aim to promote the advancement of drone technology. The RPTO has been launched in collaboration with EduRade.

The Pilot Training Organisation spans across 18 acres and has the capability to fly 9 medium-class drones simultaneously.

As per the information shared by the institute, the RPTO will initially introduce a DGCA-Certified Medium Class Drone Pilot Training Course which is tailored to enhance the skills of youth in North East and other regions of India. It will also cater specifically to women from self-help groups (SHGs) engaged in agriculture, identified under the Namo Drone Didi Yojna.

Upon completion of the course, students will be awarded a Remote Pilot Certificate (RPC) sanctioned by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Government of India. This certification will authorise them to legally operate drones and pursue a career as Certified Drone Pilots.

IIT Guwahati's course for defense personnel

IIT Guwahati is currently hosting a groundbreaking drone training initiative tailored for diverse defense personnel. This innovative three-month training program is specifically designed for Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and other officers, aiming to modernise the operations of the armed forces.

The program emphasises comprehensive training on various aspects of drone technologies, including pilot training, software operations and applications. Participants of the programme will benefit from an exhaustive curriculum which will help them for post-retirement career options.