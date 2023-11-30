IIT Guwahati Launches Drone Technology Programme For Armed Forces

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has launched a three-months training programme on Drone Technology for Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and Other Ranks Officers (OR). The programme has been launched for the armed officials who aspire for a second career in the corporate world after retirement. The course will help them understand the core concepts to be an entrepreneur and to have their own start-ups in the field of Drone Technologies.

The programme is crafted to combine fundamental and practical aspects of drone technology and operations that would include theoretical, classroom sessions and practical handling. While the theoretical part focuses on the fundamentals of Math and Computing Foundation, Drone Technology, Fundamentals of Electrical, Electronics & Mechanical Engineering, and Applied Engineering, the practical part is more focused on the hands-on training using Flight Simulator, Basic Assembly, Risk Assessment & Analysis, Drone Equipment Maintenance, Payload, Installation and Utilization, Intro to Drone Data & Analysis. Along with this, Robotics, 3D Printing, Practical Flying with Instructor, and Solo Flying is also a part of this unique programme.

The Current batch of Drone Technology Programme has 30 personnel from various armed forces.

Speaking on the upskilling program Prof TV Bharat, head, Centre for Educational Technology, IIT Guwahati, said, "IIT Guwahati, is offering a certificate programme on Drone Technology-related course to the defence forces for the first time in the country to skill the armed forces with this upcoming technology and to boost their career opportunities post retirement for senior officers. The current training programme by faculty from different departments and centers with wide experience would provide numerous opportunities as entrepreneurs or any other technology based second career to our defence forces."

Emphasizing on the need of the course, Brigadier Rajeev Kapur, SM, Assistant Director General of the Directorate General of Resettlement (DRZ) said, "The aim of the Armed Forces Resettlement Courses Programme is to enable a smooth transition of service personnel who aspire for a second career in the corporate world after retirement. The three-month course on Drone Technology has been specially designed for JCOs and ORs of the Armed Forces to not only expand their knowledge on the dynamics of Drone Technology and its various applications in the emerging global environment, but also to give them an insight into the civil domain, and familiarise them with the working environment of the corporate world."