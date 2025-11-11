IIT Gandhinagar Launches Three GenAI-Powered Tech PG Diploma Programmes

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar, known for its innovation-driven academic approach, has launched three fully residential, six-month postgraduate diploma programmes powered by Generative AI (GenAI). The programmes, introduced in collaboration with Futurense Technologies, aim to bridge skill gaps in artificial intelligence, data science, and software engineering, preparing India's workforce for the future.

The newly launched programmes include:

PG Diploma in AI and Agentic AI Engineering

PG Diploma in GenAI and Data Science Engineering

PG Diploma in AI-Powered Software Engineering with Cloud

Each programme delivers more than 600 hours of intensive, bootcamp-style learning-equivalent to around two years of industry experience. Participants will gain hands-on experience in building and deploying enterprise-grade solutions from day one.

Professor Rajat Moona, Director of IIT Gandhinagar, said the institute's mission is to nurture future-ready professionals who can create with technology, not just learn it. "These programmes combine real-world engineering depth, hands-on innovation, and a fully immersive IIT campus experience that shapes the next generation of India's tech workforce," he said.

Raghav Gupta, Founder and CEO of Futurense Technologies, added, "IIT Gandhinagar represents the new generation of India's IITs-agile, applied, and innovation-first. Through this collaboration, we are building engineers who can think in systems, not silos."

Admission to each programme is highly selective, limited to 60 candidates chosen through the All India National Proficiency Test (AINPT) and a multi-stage interview process. The students will stay on IIT Gandhinagar's 400-acre, five-star-rated eco-friendly campus and receive mentorship from IIT faculty and industry leaders.

The curriculum integrates project-based learning, AI-led application development, reverse engineering, competitive coding, and problem-solving through initiatives like the AI Clinic and Ideas Lab. Graduates who perform consistently will receive 100% placement support, executive alumni status, and access to IIT's professional network.

Classes for the first cohort will begin in February 2026, with 70% project-based and 30% faculty-led instruction. The partnership also offers professional development through Futurense's AI Clinic, Leadership Council, and Breakfast Club alumni network.



Applications for the February 2026 cohort are now open.