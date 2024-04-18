IIIT-Bangalore Launches PG Diploma In Digital Product Design And Management

IIIT Bangalore PGD-DPDM Programme: The deadline for application submission is April 30. IIIT-Bangalore/FB

The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-Bangalore) has introduced a one-year Post-Graduate Diploma Programme in Digital Product Design and Management (PGD-DPDM) for the academic year 2024-25. This program aims to equip students with the necessary skills in digital product creation and management by integrating engineering and social science disciplines.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website. The deadline for application submission is April 30.

Online written examinations and personal interviews will be conducted on May 11 and 12, with the option for candidates to attend in-person sessions on the IIIT-Bangalore campus.

Upon completion of the PG Diploma program, students become eligible for direct admission to IIIT-Bangalore's Master of Science (by Research) program in the Digital Society research domain. Their eligibility for admission to this program will be assessed by an internal committee based on their performance in the PG Diploma.

IIIT Bangalore PGD-DPDM Programme: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates with a bachelor's degree from an accredited university, irrespective of their field of study, including arts, science, commerce, design, management, law, or engineering, are eligible to apply.

The program will commence in July 2024 and will last for 12 months, requiring full-time attendance on campus. It comprises two semesters, incorporating essential courses, including data analysis and visualization, information economics and product finance, innovation and design thinking, software models and design patterns, software product management, as well as user research and user experience.

Placement Opportunities:

