IIT Delhi's Workshop For PhD Scholars, Check Details To Apply

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is inviting applications from eligible PhD scholars for advanced workshop titled 'Transformative Leadership in STEMM (TLS) 2025-26'. This three-day workshop will provide mentoring for research, teaching and leadership. Selected candidates will present their ongoing research and will receive feedback and mentoring from faculty and senior experts. The workshop will also have sessions focused on building teaching and presentation skills, facing job interviews, confidence building, networking and interactions with experts, deans and directors of IITs.

Eligibility

PhD students belonging to the SC/ST category enrolled at any of the IITs, NITs and other HEIs in their second and later years in PhD. Recently graduated candidates and post-docs can also apply. In this round, applications are open for the following areas: Chemical Engineering, Textile & Fibre Engineering, Atmospheric Sciences, and Materials Science & Engineering.

Selection will be based on the seniority, good academic, potential and quality of the research paper.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of IIT Delhi to apply for the workshop. The candidates will be required to present the following documents:

Abstract of your research paper

Letter of Interest

Updated CV

Email contact of supervisor

The deadline to apply for the workshop is December 8, 2025. The notification for selection is January 5, 2026. The date for workshop is scheduled for January 28-30, 2026.

