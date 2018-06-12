IIT Delhi To Hold Session For Women JEE Qualifiers The Open Day is aimed at providing counselling to the students about the courses they should pursue and their career choices.

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will hold an Open Day session on June 17 for all women candidates who have cleared the Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced), it was announced on Tuesday.



The Open Day is aimed at providing counselling to the students about the courses they should pursue and their career choices.



"Girls who have qualified in JEE... My hearty congratulations. Please attend this special event," IIT Delhi Director V. Ramgopal Rao said.



The session will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the institute's Lecture Hall Complex.



"All girls who have qualified in JEE (Advanced) 2018 are invited to join us at IIT Delhi, to discuss (with faculty and current students), their choices of branch/institute during the counselling process and find out more about how life is for women at IIT in general and IIT Delhi in particular," the invitation said.



In the results announced on Sunday, a total of 2,076 women qualified the JEE (Advanced) to become eligible for taking admission in 23 IITs of the country.



This is also the first time that about 500 super-numerary (over and above the total) seats were being reserved across these institutions for women to narrow the gender gap.



A total of 1,55,158 candidates had taken the exam out of which over 18,000 qualified.



