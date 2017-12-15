IIT Delhi Students To Be Mentored By Washington University

IIT Delhi and Washington University in St Louis (WashU) today inked an agreement under which select students of the premier engineering institute will have their skills honed. As per the agreement, IIT Delhi will become a partner of McDonnell International Scholars Academy of the WashU. The students of IIT Delhi will be incubated with new ideas and mentored as future leaders. They will even be able to lead groundbreaking research projects and prepare for the broader world, it added.Commenting on the partnership, IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao said that in the past, the IITs were always more Indian-oriented, with Indian students and Indian faculty, solving Indian problems.But now, he said there is an opportunity for us to reach out to international collaborators and work on global problems.WashU Chancellor Mark S Wrighton said:"We see so many challenges ahead of us, and no single institution and indeed no single country can actually address all of the approaches to solving these big problems. So it is important for us to partner other institutions in other countries to solve global problems that face us all."The WashU along with IIT Delhi today also organised first 'Forum for India' platform to address how energy choices affect agriculture, environment and health, specifically in relation to climate change.